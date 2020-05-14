|
Waterworth Joyce Veronica Passed away peacefully
on the 4th May 2020,
aged 93 years.
A beloved Wife to the late Edward,
dear Mum to Susan, the late Kathryn, Terry and Andrew (twin Sons),
and loving Sister to Kath.
Also a much missed Grandma
and Great Grandma. Joyce will be
sadly missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held
at a later date.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 207a Skellow Road, Skellow,
Doncaster. Telephone 01302 727959.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 14, 2020