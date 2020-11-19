|
|
|
WINLOW Joyce
(née Harriman) Passed away peacefully in hospital on 30th October,
aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob), dearly loved mum of Sandra, mother in law of Geoff, grandma of Lee and Jamie and their partners Cath and Nicola, great grandma of Francesca, Eleanor, Jake, Lewis, Anna and Aiden, sister of Doreen and Gordon and a much loved auntie.
The funeral service will take place on November 24th at 3.30pm at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Cancer Research
for which a plate will be provided.
Enquiries to the funeral director,
01302 354651.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020