PARKER Judith Mary
(nee Smith) Of Belton.
Judith passed away peacefully on 12th June 2020,
aged 85 years.
A warm, generous and much
loved wife to the late Les.
A mother, grandmother, colleague
and friend who will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
A private family cremation will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium
on Monday 29th June.
Family flowers only but donations
to the Heart Foundation
may be made online at
giftofhope.bhf.org.uk/In-Memory/
Judith-Parker
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
2 Bottesford Road, Scunthorpe,
DN16 3HE. Tel: 01724 843150.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 25, 2020