|
|
|
Phillips Julia Former National Roller Skating Judge.
Sadly passed away in hospital
on 13th September 2020
aged 81 years and of York Road.
Much loved sister of Steph.
Julia will be sadly missed by
all her family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
24th September at 4pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to be sent direct to The Donkey Sanctuary and The Guide Dogs
For The Blind Association.
Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martins Ave, York Road
DN5 8HZ Tel: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020