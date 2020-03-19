|
|
|
GUTHRIE June Died after a short illness on Sunday 8th March at the Beeches Care Home,
aged 74 years.
Extra special beloved mum of Beverley, Karen, Marie and Cheryl, sister to Ray, sister in law to Christine, aunt to Matt and Debbie. Much loved wife of
the late Keith.
Family flowers only.
A donation plate will be provided after the service towards the family's chosen charities, Cancer Research UK and the Beeches Care Home.
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 27th March 2020 at 3.40pm.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ
Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020