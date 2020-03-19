|
Hanby June Peacefully after a long illness with her family around her on 5th March 2020 and of Bawtry, aged 63 years.
The much loved wife of the late
John Hanby, dear mum of Daniel & Michelle, and also a loving sister.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at
St. Nicholas Church Bawtry at 11.00 am followed by interment in
Bawtry Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations if preferred to The Jasmin Centre at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. C/o
W E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020