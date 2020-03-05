Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Lockyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Lockyer

Notice Condolences

June Lockyer Notice
LOCKYER June Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 20th February and of Stainforth, aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Stanley, loving mum to Mandy, Gary and the
late Michelle, also a dear nanna,
great nanna and partner to John.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral service in
St. Mary's Parish Church, Stainforth
on Monday 9th March at 11am
followed by interment in
Stainforth Cemetery at 11-30am.
Enquiries to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -