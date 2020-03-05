|
LOCKYER June Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 20th February and of Stainforth, aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Stanley, loving mum to Mandy, Gary and the
late Michelle, also a dear nanna,
great nanna and partner to John.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral service in
St. Mary's Parish Church, Stainforth
on Monday 9th March at 11am
followed by interment in
Stainforth Cemetery at 11-30am.
Enquiries to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020