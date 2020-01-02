Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
June Wagstaff

June Wagstaff Notice
Wagstaff June
1937 - 2019
Passed away peacefully at
Windsor Court Care Home, surrounded by her carers and loving
children Deborah and Nigel, along with their spouses Alan and Carole.
Proud grandmother to Rachel.
Funeral service will be at
Rose Hill Crematorium Monday 13th January 2020 at 3.20pm.
Family flowers only and all donations
to Alzheimer's UK. Black dress is not required.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020
