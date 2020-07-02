|
BEECH Kathleen Janice
(née Woolley) Passed away peacefully on June 26th
in Albany House Care Home.
Aged 83 years. Kath was known formerly of The Crescent, Woodlands.
She was the beloved Wife of the late Alan. Much loved Mam to Gordon, Stephen, David and Ian and also a loved
Mother in Law and Grandma.
"Dearly loved, Kath will be sadly missed"
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane,
Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 2, 2020