|
|
|
FORRINGTON (Nee Moses)
Kathleen Rose Peacefully on 10th January 2020,
aged 92, in Woodlea Care Home and
of Cantley. Kathleen Rose, beloved
wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of Sheila and Janet,
mother-in-law to Phil and Jack. Dearest granny to Sheonagh, Anna
and her husband Daniel, and to Oliver. Loving great-granny to Evelyn
and Joseph. Also, dear aunty, sister, sister-in-law and friend to many.
She will be greatly missed.
Funeral service at Doncaster Minster on Thursday 6th February at 1pm, followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 2pm. Reception in Cantley Methodist Church Hall at 2.30pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, donations in Kathleen's memory to Woodlea Care Home Residents Fund, who cared for her so lovingly.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020