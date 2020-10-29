Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Oxley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Oxley

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Oxley Notice
Oxley Kathleen Passed away peacefully on September 23rd 2020 at Flower Park Care Home, Denaby Main, aged 92 years.
The funeral service and cremation took place on Friday, October 23rd 2020
at Rotherham Crematorium.
She was the beloved Wife of the
late Harold and a dear Mum and
Grandma who will be sadly missed.
Donations in lieu of flowers can
be made to the Stroke Association
in Kathleen's memory.
Funeral arrangements conducted by Turners Funeral Service, Conisbrough. Tel. 01709 770011
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -