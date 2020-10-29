|
|
|
Oxley Kathleen Passed away peacefully on September 23rd 2020 at Flower Park Care Home, Denaby Main, aged 92 years.
The funeral service and cremation took place on Friday, October 23rd 2020
at Rotherham Crematorium.
She was the beloved Wife of the
late Harold and a dear Mum and
Grandma who will be sadly missed.
Donations in lieu of flowers can
be made to the Stroke Association
in Kathleen's memory.
Funeral arrangements conducted by Turners Funeral Service, Conisbrough. Tel. 01709 770011
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020