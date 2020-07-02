|
|
|
Sanderson Kathleen (Kath) Peacefully on 20th June
and of Intake aged 83 years.
The beloved wife of the late Ron, dearly loved mum of Ian and
Andy and mum-in-law of Paula.
A devoted nana and great nana,
loving sister of Meg and good friend
to many.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 6th July at 10.20.a.m.
Please note family flowers only by request, but if desired donations in
lieu may be made to Crohn's Disease.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 2, 2020