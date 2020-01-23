Home

J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Kathleen Walker Notice
Walker Kathleen (Mrs) Of Hatfield, Doncaster, sadly passed away on 7th January 2020, aged 89 years.
Widow of the late Albert Walker,
much loved mum to Tony and Gary, beloved gran to Nathan and Becky,
sister of the late Gordon and of Robert and Stan, a great friend to many
and very sadly missed.
A funeral to celebrate the life of Kathleen will take place on
Thursday 6th February at 1pm
at Rose Hill Crematorium.
By request, family flowers only
but donations in lieu can be made
to Marie Curie Cancer Care.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB.
Tel : 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
