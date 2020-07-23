Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
15:15
The Rose Hill Crematorium
Kay Wright-Nooth Notice
Wright - Nooth (nee Simpson)
Kay Passed away unexpectedly on 9th July 2020, in hospital, aged 54 years.
Beloved Wife of John and dearly loved Sister of Linda, Dennis, Colin,
Andy and the late Neil.
Kay will be sadly missed by all
the family and her many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 3rd August 2020 at 3.20pm.
Should you wish to attend please be advised that you may be required to remain outside but may listen to the service. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Mind.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 23, 2020
