Kay York

Kay York Notice
York Kay Marjorie After a short illness at home and
with family at her side, on Sunday
1st November, aged 71 years.
Dearly beloved wife, mum, gran,
sister, and auntie. Kay was former
practice nurse at The Sandringham Practice, Intake.
Funeral service is to be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th November at 11 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Kay can be made to Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support.
All enquires to Coop Funeralcare,
89-90, Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020
