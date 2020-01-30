Home

EDGE KEITH Peacefully passed away
on 16th January 2020,
aged 81 years and of Balby. Beloved Husband of the late
Jennifer. Much loved Dad of Philip
and the late Linda. Keith will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium
on Tuesday 11th February at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, however, there will be a collection plate
available for donations towards
Cancer Research UK.
Enquires to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors of 80 High Road, Balby, Doncaster, DN4 0NW, 01302 858888
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020
