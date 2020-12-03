Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Kenneth Anderson Notice
ANDERSON Kenneth
(Cowie) Peacefully and in
Doncaster Royal Infirmary on
22nd November from Dunscroft,
aged 71 years.
Kenneth will be very sadly missed by all the Anderson family, and many friends.
The funeral service and committal will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 14th December at 10am.
The Cortege will be leaving
Abbeyfield Road at 9:30am
on the day of the funeral.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020
