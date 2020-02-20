|
DETHICK Kenneth Frank (Ken) Passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years,
on Monday 27th January, after a short illness in Doncaster Royal Infirmary. Beloved husband to wife Hep and much loved dad, grandad and great grandad. Ken will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th February at 2:40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations received by the family or by Goodwins in lieu of flowers will be sent to the Acute Respiratory Unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Enquiries to:
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
80 High Road, Balby,
Doncaster, DN4 0NW.
01302 858888
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020