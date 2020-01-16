|
JOHNSON Kenneth (Ken) (Warrant Officer of 61 & 9 Squadron WWII) passed
away on 3rd January 2020.
Devoted husband to the late Joan, loving Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad, Uncle and Friend to many.
Funeral arrangements:
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
Wednesday 29 January 2020 at 11:40.
Afterwards Woodfield Club, Balby, Doncaster. Family flowers only,
there will be a donation plate
for SY Air Ambulance
(Ken's chosen charity).
All enquiries to:
J Steadman and Son Funeral Directors
3 Balby Rd, Doncaster DN4 0RB.
01302 636557.
The family wish to thank the Staff of
St Mary's Nursing Home for the wonderful care and dignity
shown to Ken in his last days.
Fly High, Sadly Missed, Never Forgotten.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020