|
|
|
KIDD Kenneth B.A.
(Ken) (Former Police Inspector in Doncaster)
Passed away after a short illness in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on
8th January 2020.
Aged 90 years and of Bessacarr.
Beloved husband of the late Hilda.
Much loved Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Also a dear Brother and Friend.
Funeral service to take place at the
Rose Hill Crematorium, on Monday
3rd February, 2020 at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please but
if desired donations may be made
in memory of Ken to the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
A collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster
DN1 3DJ Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020