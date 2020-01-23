|
|
|
KING Kenneth (Dennis) Passed away unexpectedly,
but with family by his side on the
31st December 2019, aged 71 years.
A much loved brother to Marion,
a dear brother in law to Steven,
and a devoted Uncle to Katie,
Ellie and Georgina.
Funeral service to take place at
St Peters Church, Conisbrough on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 11.45am followed by committal service at The Rose Hill Crematorium at 1pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Doncaster and District
Talking Newspapers.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020