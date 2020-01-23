Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth King

Notice Condolences

Kenneth King Notice
KING Kenneth (Dennis) Passed away unexpectedly,
but with family by his side on the
31st December 2019, aged 71 years.
A much loved brother to Marion,
a dear brother in law to Steven,
and a devoted Uncle to Katie,
Ellie and Georgina.
Funeral service to take place at
St Peters Church, Conisbrough on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 11.45am followed by committal service at The Rose Hill Crematorium at 1pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Doncaster and District
Talking Newspapers.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -