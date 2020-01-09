Home

Smith Kenneth
'Ken' (Of Barnby Dun)
Sadly passed away with family by his side on Thursday 26th December 2019,
at Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved husband to Joan,
loving brother, brother-in-law, father,
grandfather and great grandfather. Ken will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The Funeral Service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 17th January 2020 at 3:20 p.m. Family flowers only please, there will be a collection following the service towards Dementia UK and
The Gresley Unit at DRI.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster;
telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020
