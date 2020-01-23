|
Smith Kenneth (Ken) Sadly passed away on
26th December 2019 in hospital.
Wife Joan and family would like to thank all family, friends and
neighbours for the cards, kind words and donations towards Ken's charities, Dementia UK & Gresley Unit at DRI, who looked after him so
well, thank you to all.
Also thank you to Co-op Funeralcare, especially Graeme and last but not least Alan (Celebrant) for the lovely service at Rose Hill. Ken was a true
gentleman and will be missed.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020