|
|
|
STOTHARD Kenneth 'Ken' Passed away peacefully on Saturday 18 July 2020 aged 87,
with his family by his side.
Loving husband of Mary. A much loved and proud Dad of John, Marilyn and
Anne. Loved Father-in-law of Marlyn, Barrie and Adrian. Devoted Grandad of
Justin, Christopher, Sebastian and Benedict, and their partners.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, may be made in Ken's
memory to Ward 19, DRI, who looked after Ken with such care and dedication during his stay with them.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Friday 31 July 2020 at 1.20 pm
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster. Should you wish to attend, please be
advised that only Ken's immediate family members will be entering the
Crematorium, and you will be asked to remain outside, from where you may
listen to the service. These requirements are due to the current pandemic.
Enquiries to: Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, Tel: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 30, 2020