|
|
|
Thompson Mr Kenneth 03.06.1928 - 15.05.2020
It is with great sadness that I write to inform all of my father's relatives, friends and old work colleagues that he died peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on the evening of Friday 15th May 2020.
Dad was a proud "old soldier,"
serving in both the British and the Canadian armies. He saw service in Korea, Malaya and the Suez Crisis.
He will be cremated on the 12th June
at 10:00am: if you wish to say a silent goodbye wherever you are, I am
sure he would smile and thank you.
He will be sadly missed by all who
knew and cared for him.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2020