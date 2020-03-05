Home

Kenny Jones Notice
Jones Kenny Passed away on
18th February 2020, aged
73 years and of Armthorpe.
Beloved husband of Jean, much loved
Dad, Grandad and a Friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 13th March 2020 at
Armthorpe Parish Church at
1pm followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
may be made in Kenny's memory for
the work of Cancer Research UK
and The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter
Funeral Services, 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020
