CLARKE Laura 'Betty' Peacefully on 9th March 2020, aged 85 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Brian Clarke, dear mother of Julie and Susan a much loved mother in law and a devoted grandmother.
The funeral service and cremation to take place on Thursday 2nd April 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 11.40. Family flowers only please, a donation box in memory of Betty for Cancer Research UK, will be provided as you leave the chapel.
Enquiries to:- W E Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster
DN10 6QL Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020
