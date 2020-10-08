Home

Leo Couch Notice
Couch Leo Passed away peacefully
on 24th September
aged 82 years.
A much loved husband of the late Ann, Dearly loved Dad of Sue, Philip and Stephen, Grandad, Great Grandad
and a Friend to many.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Thursday 15th October 2020,
Rose Hill Crematorium at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in Leo's memory to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals Charitable Trust (for the benefit of
the Critical Care Unit at DRI)
All enquiries to W E Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, DN10 6QL 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 8, 2020
