Parker Les Peacefully on the 24th April and of Edlington, aged 71 years, a devoted husband of Barbara and a much loved dad to Jayne & Clare. Also a loving grandad to all his grandchildren and a dear brother and father in law. He will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place at Rose hill crematorium on Tuesday 5th May at 1.00pm. Enquiries to Carpenter funeral services Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 30, 2020