The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Leslie Middleton Notice
Middleton Leslie (Les) Of Balby. Peacefully in hospital on
19th December 2019, aged 92 years.
The beloved husband of the late Marion, loving dad of David and Davina, devoted grandad of Robyn, Bethany, Jordan and Curtis and great grandad of Theo. Les will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
at the Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 9th January at 3.20pm.
Family flowers only by request please but, if desired, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, a collection box will be provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 26, 2019
