ASHTON Linda Patricia
(nee Roelich) On Wednesday 5th February 2020 in hospital,
aged 70 years.
Beloved Mum of Lindsay and Carl, Mother-in-law of Martin and Mairead. Also a dearly loved Grandma, Sister, Sister-in-law and Auntie who will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium Doncaster at 1-20 pm.
ENQS: Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster
Tel: 01405 812966
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020
