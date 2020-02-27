Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
13:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
ASTON Linda Patricia On Wednesday 5th February 2020 in hospital
aged 70 years.
Beloved Mum of Lindsay and Carl, Mother-in-law of Martin and Mairead.
Also a dearly loved Grandma, Sister, Sister-in-law and Auntie who will
be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service and Committal
will take place on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium Doncaster 1.20 pm.
Enquiries: Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster.
Tel: 01405 812966
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020
