BENNETT Linda Passed away suddenly on
5th October 2020 and
of Scawsby, aged 64 years.
The dearly loved mum of Joe and Rachel, dear partner of Ian.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Tuesday 3rd November 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 3.20 pm.
Please be advised that should you wish to attend, you may be asked to remain outside where you will be able to listen to the service.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
Doncaster MIND c /o
W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020