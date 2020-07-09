Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Patterson-Haig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Patterson-Haig

Notice Condolences

Linda Patterson-Haig Notice
Patterson-Haig Linda Jean Passed away peacefully at Doncaster Royal Infirmary as a result of the current pandemic.
Devoted wife of Dennis, loving Mother, Nanna and Great Nanna.
Sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held at
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 94 Thorne Road, Doncaster DN2 5BL on Wednesday 15th July 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a burial at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Telephone 01302 342801
Email:[email protected]
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -