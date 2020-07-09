|
Patterson-Haig Linda Jean Passed away peacefully at Doncaster Royal Infirmary as a result of the current pandemic.
Devoted wife of Dennis, loving Mother, Nanna and Great Nanna.
Sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held at
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 94 Thorne Road, Doncaster DN2 5BL on Wednesday 15th July 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a burial at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Telephone 01302 342801
Email:[email protected]
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 9, 2020