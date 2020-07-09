|
|
|
ROOTH Linda Louise Passed away on June 24th 2020 formerly of Carcroft.
Aged 72 years.
Linda was the Beloved Wife of the late Keith. A dearly loved Mum to Sharon, Michele and Lisa and Mother-in-law
of Alan, Paul and Stephen.
A devoted Nanna of Emily, Sophie, Abigail, Nicole, Ben, Grace and Joseph. A cherished Sister and Sister-in-law to Bryan and Chritsine and a sister and sister-in-law to Barbara and Brian. "Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed."
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 9, 2020