Hicklings Funeral Service (Adwick-le-Street)
4-12 Church Lane
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN6 7AQ
01302 723229
Linda Rooth

Linda Rooth Notice
ROOTH Linda Louise Passed away on June 24th 2020 formerly of Carcroft.
Aged 72 years.
Linda was the Beloved Wife of the late Keith. A dearly loved Mum to Sharon, Michele and Lisa and Mother-in-law
of Alan, Paul and Stephen.
A devoted Nanna of Emily, Sophie, Abigail, Nicole, Ben, Grace and Joseph. A cherished Sister and Sister-in-law to Bryan and Chritsine and a sister and sister-in-law to Barbara and Brian. "Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed."
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 9, 2020
