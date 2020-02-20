|
Hill Lindsay Peacefully on the
7th February and of Edlington aged 70 years, a devoted husband of Sandra and a much loved dad to Simon and the late Steven,
also a loving grandad to all his grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 28th February at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations will be gratefully received to St John's Hospice. A donation plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Carpenter funeral services
Tel 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020