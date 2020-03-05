|
|
|
Duffy Lorna Elaine of Armthorpe, passed away on the
25th February, aged 60 years.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas,
loving mum of Sian, Cara and Liam
and doting nana to Isabella and Willow.
Lorna was a much loved daughter, sister and friend to many; she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium
on Wednesday 11th March at 4pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Anthony Nolan charity. Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill St. Armthorpe, Doncaster,
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020