McCULLOCH
Lorna Passed away peacefully on
11th January 2020, aged 91 years.
Devoted wife of the late David,
beloved mum of Christine and
her partner Ian, and loving
grandma to Leisha and Scott.
Lorna was also a much loved
great nana and will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service and committal
will take place at 2.20pm on
Thursday 6th February at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Flowers and donations are gratefully accepted, donations are for
The Old Rectory Nursing Home, Comforts Fund. Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 36 Mill St, Armthorpe, Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
