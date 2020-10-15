Home

SILVERWOOD Malcolm Brian Passed away peacefully,
on September 25th,
in hospital and of
Bentley formerly of Sprotbrough,
aged 79 years.

The dearly loved son of Ernest and Alice Silverwood, dear brother of Anne,
also the much-loved uncle of
Chris and Nick.

Funeral service and cremation to
take place on Wednesday 21st October 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 2.40pm. Please be advised that should you wish to attend, you may be asked to remain outside where you can listen to the service.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
The British Red Cross.
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 15, 2020
