|
|
|
TODD Madeleine Died peacefully on
Saturday 29th February at
The Royal Care Home with her
family around her.
She will be sadly missed by
all that knew her.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 26th March at 10:15am at
St Peter in Chains Church, Chequer Road, Doncaster.
The burial will follow after the service at Rose Hill Cemetery at 11:45am.
Family flowers only, however
donations can be made after the service to Cancer Research.
If you have any enquiries please call
Co-op Funeralcare, Rossington
01302 867902
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020