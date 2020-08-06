Home

Margaret Bond

Margaret Bond Notice
Bond Margaret Passed away peacefully in Woodlea Care Home on
26th July 2020, aged 88.
Former proprietor of
Westlands Day Nursery, Avenue Road.
Sweetheart of Norman,
loving mum of Noreen, Sharon
and Alison, grandmother of 10
and great grandmother of 3.
A funeral service will be held at
The Salvation Army Church on
Tuesday 11th August at 10am,
followed by a committal service at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.20am.
Flowers welcome or donations can be made in Margaret's memory to Woodlea Care Home.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster DN4 0RB.
Tel: 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020
