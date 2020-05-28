Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Margaret Budgen

Margaret Budgen Notice
BUDGEN Margaret Peacefully, on May 21st ,
in hospital and of Bawtry aged 85 years.
The dearly loved wife of Gilbert, dear mum of Matthew, Joseph, Sarah and
Dinah, also, the much-loved grandma of James, Rebekah, Naomi, Jessica, Rachel, Madeleine, Charis, Eilidh,
Finley and Jasper.
A private funeral service will take
place at Bawtry Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
The Stroke Association c/o
W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 28, 2020
