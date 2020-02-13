|
|
|
Cawood Margaret Peacefully on 27th January and of Armthorpe
(formerly Bentley)
aged 80 years.
The beloved wife of Brian, dearly
loved mum of Mandy, Mike and David,
loving sister of Dave, a devoted Grandma and Great-Grandma
and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday
18th February at 10.40 a.m.
Please note no flowers by request,
but if desired donations
in lieu may be made to
Doncaster Breathe Easy Group.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020