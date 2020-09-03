|
|
|
Couldwell Margaret Passed peacefully on
Monday 24th August 2020 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
aged 91 years.
Much loved sister to Barbra
and sister-in-law to Malcolm.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 11th September 2020 at 11:40am. (Current restrictions apply).
Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be made towards
The Partially Sighted Society (Doncaster). All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster;
telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 3, 2020