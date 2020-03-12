Home

Margaret Ellison

Notice Condolences

Margaret Ellison Notice
ELLISON Margaret Ann Peacefully but unexpectedly on 3rd March at
Oaklands Care Home and of Branton, aged 88 years.
The dearly loved wife of Peter Ellison, dear mum of Stephen and David and mother-in-law of Sharon and Vahda, also, the much-loved grandma of Matthew and Alexander.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place on Friday 27th March 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster at 1.00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
Alzheimer's Research and
The British Heart Foundation c/o
W.E. Pinder & Son,
19, Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020
