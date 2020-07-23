|
hurst Margaret Mary Margaret was reunited with her beloved husband, Gerald, on 16th June 2020.
Mark, Helen and Julia would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and carers who attended Margaret's funeral service.
Also, for the cards, flowers and messages of condolence received.
Special thanks to Vicky Edwards for a beautiful service and to J.Steadman for the care, respect and dignity shown to all the family.
We miss you lots Mam.
Your loving children.
Mark, Helen and Julia xxx
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 23, 2020