Matthews Margaret Peacefully on 17th April and
of Dunscroft aged 89 years.
The beloved Wife of Jim, dearly loved Mam of Linda, Valerie, Margaret, Jim, Carol, Graham
and Janet. A devoted Grandma,
Great Grandma and good friend
to many. She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Private family funeral service will
take place at Hatfield Cemetery
on Tuesday 28th April at 10.00 a.m.
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 23, 2020
